Christina McKelvie MSP to be keynote speaker at Dundee Women’s Festival 2020 as full programme released

Christina McKelvie MSP is to be the keynote speaker at Dundee Women’s Festival 2020.

This year’s theme is “Women Making Waves,” marking 20 years since the festival’s inception.

The Minister for Older People and Equalities will be delivering the opening address on February 29, as part of the Feisty Women Making Waves event.

Events throughout the fortnight will see women make a splash in STEM, arts and crafts, transport, crime, film, comedy, storytelling and history.

There will also be a series of events tackling issues such as reproductive loss, ADHD, learning difficulties, issues with alcohol, mental health and domestic abuse.

Chair Prue Watson said: “Throughout the festival you will have the opportunity to join our partners who will encourage you through education, music, art and drama and so much more to make waves.

© Supplied

“Why not cross the Tay, churn up the waters and have a go at rowing? Come and join us, give us a wave, wave to a friend, wave to a stranger – make our day and have fun. See you there!”

Programmes for the event are available from local libraries, community centres and other venues throughout Dundee or go to our website www.dundeewomensfestival.org.uk to download the programme.