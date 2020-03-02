Christina McKelvie is keynote speaker as Feisty Women hosts second annual conference

The Feisty Women group has held its second annual conference with the issues of equal pay and fair treatment for women in the workplace on the agenda.

The Dundee charity, founded by social entrepreneur Ann Porter and local councillor Anne Rendall, welcomed Scottish equalities minister Christina McKelvie as keynote speaker at the Discovery Point event.

Ms McKelvie said: “While the gender pay gap has closed considerably over the last 50 years, there continues to be a persistent and significant divide between men and women.

“We want to ensure that Scotland leads the way, that the generations of women and girls that come after us grow up with the best opportunities in a truly equal society.”

Ms Porter said: “Older women have the benefit of experience and hindsight and we want to pass this on to both policy makers and to younger women.”