Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Chris Mochrie: Dundee United youngster was made in Montrose and can thrive at Tannadice

By Ewan Smith
August 31, 2021, 1:13 pm
Chris Mochrie has a bright future at Tannadice after making his full Dundee United debut
Chris Mochrie made his full Dundee United debut on Saturday just hours after earning a call-up to the Scotland under-21 squad for the trip to Turkey.

He didn’t get the result he wanted as Dundee United crashed to a 2-0 defeat with his parents, uncle and girlfriend watching on.

But there is no doubt that this young midfielder’s career is just about to take off.

Developed at Dundee United, made in Montrose and set to thrive at Tannadice.

This is Mochrie’s time to shine.

Chris Mochrie faced a sea of tangerine at Tannadice as he made his Dundee United debut

Mochrie already in United record books

He already has a place in the Tannadice record books as the youngest player to ever appear in the first team – aged 16 and 27 days against Morton in 2019.

And after a successful stint at Links Park last term – where he played 25 times – Mochrie has become a regular in the United first-team squad.

“I’ll always be grateful to Montrose,” said Mochrie, 18. “I got a lot of games and really enjoyed my time there.

“I knew Andrew Steeves before I went on loan to Montrose because he’s a coach at Dundee United.

Chris Mochrie wants to make an impact at Dundee United but is grateful for his Montrose loan spell

“When I signed for Montrose, I went in the car with him. He was always looking out for me.

“He was left back and I played on the left so we had a really good connection on the pitch. I’m really thankful for what he did for me.

“Because of Montrose I feel a lot more experienced and ready to play at Tannadice.

“It’s good to be around the first team. I did that when I was 16 but the best thing for me last year was to go and play. I’m glad I did it.

“All the young players want to come in and try and impress and make an impact. That is the goal.

“I’m a Dundee United player and I want to play for United.”

Chris Mochrie thrilled to have Thomas Courts as Dundee United boss

Chris Mochrie is delighted to work with new Dundee United boss Thomas Courts

Mochrie’s first team chances have been bolstered by the appointment of Thomas Courts as United boss after his promotion from the United academy.

Courts was full of praise for ‘exceptional’ talent Mochrie after the Hearts game.

And the youngster believes Courts can open the door for him at Dundee United.

“It’s good for all the young players,” added Mochrie. “We knew him before he was the manager.

“We already have a bit of a relationship there. It was seamless when he came in.

“I think I speak for all young players at Dundee United when I say that we are really happy to get a chance this year. Hopefully I can get more.”

