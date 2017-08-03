Striker Chris Kane has signed a two-year contract extension at St Johnstone, keeping him at the club until 2020.

The striker, who has had two spells on-loan at Dumbarton, has added an extra two years to his existing contract.

Kane last signed a contract for Tommy Wright’s side in February 2015, with that deal due to expire at the end of the coming season.

The 22-year-old scored six times in his 31 appearances in all competitions last season.

The forward will have to deal with added competition this year, after the arrivals of Stefan Scougall on a free from Sheffield United and Michael O’Halloran, who signed on-loan from Premiership rivals Rangers until January.

Kane will hope to get the league season off to a better start than his club’s start in the Europa League, getting knocked out in the first round to Lithuanian outfit FK Trakai.

Wright’s men will kick-off their league season on Saturday travelling to Lee McCulloch’s Kilmarnock, in what could be a tricky tie at Rugby Park.

St Johnstone will hope to continue their impressive run of finishing in the top six, having done so for the past six seasons, dating back to Derek McInnes’ time in charge of the Perth club.