An air ambulance helicopter and a motor-glider narrowly avoided colliding over Tayside, a new report has revealed.

The incident happened just outside Perth after the helicopter from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance service was late in spotting the glider.

A report by the UK Airprox Board (UKAB), the body responsible for investigating near-misses, concluded that both pilots shared equal responsibility for the incident. It said that “see-and-avoid” was the only way the EC135 helicopter could have avoided the collision.

The report said: “The EC135 pilot reports that he was returning to his base having dropped off a patient in Glasgow.

“He was in a gentle descent from 3,500ft to 1,400ft. They were running through the arrival checklist when a mid-wing, red and white motor-glider, thought to be a Schiebe-Falke, appeared…head-on and on a converging course. The motor-glider had been invisible to the pilot due to being obscured by the windscreen pillar, and the paramedic was reading the checklist at the time. He assessed the risk of collision as ‘high’.”

The near-miss happened at around 2.40pm on Saturday March 25. UKAB gave the incident a “B” rating meaning that safety could not be assured.

The report added: “The board first looked at the actions of the EC135 pilot.

“Even if he had called Perth ATC prior to doing his checks, Perth are not radar-equipped and so would have been very unlikely to be able to give him any traffic information on the motor-glider.”

The motor-glider pilot couldn’t be traced. The report added: “Without his report it was not known at what stage he had seen the helicopter, or whether he was concerned by its presence.”

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is based at Perth Airport from where it flies to emergencies all over Scotland. The charity leases the EC135 helicopter and experienced pilots from Babcock Mission Critical Services (Onshore) Ltd.

Chief executive David Craig said: “We are currently reviewing the report and the observations and recommendations contained within it.

“I am meeting our aviation providers — Babcock Mission Critical Services (Onshore) Ltd — later this week to determine what steps, if any, we should be taking in response to this incident and the report findings.”