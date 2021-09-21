Choosing a puppy? Here are the 10 best dog breeds for families with children

If you’re bringing a puppy into a home with children it’s important to consider the best dog breeds for families.

More and more people have welcomed a four-legged member to their household thanks to the changes the pandemic has made to lifestyles.

To help those thinking of doing the same we’ve compiled a list of the breeds considered the best with children by the American Kennel Club.

We’ve also spoken to Perthshire dog trainer Corinne Kennedy for advice on choosing the right dog for your family and helping it to settle into your home.

10 best dog breeds for families

1. Labrador retriever

Famously friendly and patient, the Labrador retriever is the American Kennel Club’s top choice for households with children. The medium-to-large dogs will bond with the whole family and socialise well with other dogs and people. They need a lot of exercise and like to swim and play endless games of fetch.

Energy level: very active

Personality: friendly and outgoing

Trainability: Eager to please

Barking level: medium

2. Bulldog

Loyal bulldogs make wonderful companions for children and adapt well to urban and rural environments. Despite weighing up to 50lbs, they’ll happily curl up in your lap! They enjoy brisk walks but need a cool retreat on hot days.

Energy level: not very active but need regular walks

Personality: calm, courageous and friendly

Trainability: responds well

Barking level: quiet

3. Golden retriever

The beautiful gundogs are versatile, intelligent and agreeable and are considered eager-to-please family dogs. They remain playful and puppyish in adulthood and enjoy outdoor play, particularly swimming and fetching.

Energy level: very active, needs daily exercise

Personality: intelligent, friendly and devoted

Trainability: eager to please

Barking level: barks when necessary

4. Beagle

Compact with easy-to-care-for coats, beagles are deemed an excellent family dog. The breed makes a loyal companion and has a happy-go-lucky nature. Beagles enjoy company, love to play and are generally easy-going.

Energy level: very active

Personality: merry, friendly and curious

Trainability: responds well

Barking level: likes to be vocal

5. Pug

Pugs love to be around people and are eager to please. They seem to have a special affinity for children and owners say they make an ideal house dog. Adaptable, they are happy in a city flat or the countryside.

Energy level: somewhat active

Personality: even-tempered, charming, mischievous and loving

Trainability: agreeable

Barking level: barks when necessary

6. Irish setter

Outgoing and trainable, Irish setters are ideal for active families as they are high-energy and like to be outdoors. Sweet-tempered, they like to rollick with playmates and fetch balls.

Energy level: very active, love to run

Personality: outgoing, sweet-natured

Trainability: responds well

Barking level: barks when necessary

7. Brussels griffon

Hearty, intelligent and active, Brussels griffon are small but have a big personality. They thrive on interaction, activity and mental stimulation. Their size makes them suitable for smaller homes but they also love to play and go for long walks.

Energy level: somewhat active

Personality: spunky and love to play

Trainability: responds well

Barking level: barks when necessary

8. Newfoundland

Gentle giant Newfoundlands are sweet-tempered and have earned a reputation as a patient and watchful nanny dog for kids. They are a trusting, intelligent and loyal breed.

Energy level: somewhat active

Personality: sweet, patient and devoted

Trainability: easy to train

Barking level: barks when necessary

9. French bulldog

One of the world’s most popular small-dog breeds, the Frenchie is playful, easy-going and adaptable and is considered great for new families. They get on well with other dogs and don’t need a lot of outdoor exercise.

Energy level: not very active

Personality: playful, smart and adaptable

Trainability: responds well

Barking level: quiet

10. Collie

Collies are best suited to active families as they are very energetic and love to be on the go. The love children and thrive on companionship. Loyal and intelligent, they are quick to learn in training.

Energy level: very active

Personality: graceful, devoted and proud

Trainability: responds well

Barking level: likes to be vocal

Choose the right dog for your family

Perthshire dog trainer Corinne Kennedy advises people to consider their family’s own characteristics before choosing a breed.

A firm Labrador fan, she recently welcomed eight-month-old Magic to her home, but his type might not be right for more sedentary households.

She said: “To me Labradors are the ideal family pet for someone who is active. So, if you’re not an active family they could be the worst kind to get.

“You have to look at the family, then look into the breeds. For a really active family a spaniel, a Labrador, pointers, a lot of the gundog breeds are a good choice.

“For someone who wants more of a lapdog some of the smaller breeds are better – I’m talking more like Chihuahuas, Pomeranians; Jack Russells and a lot of your terriers will fit in with an active family.”

She urged people to also research the breeders themselves, and ensure all the relevant health checks have been done on the puppy they want to buy.

Be consistent – it doesn’t matter what your commands are as long as everyone uses the same command.” Dog trainer Corrine Kennedy

It is vital, she said, that the whole family agree a set of rules and commands for their new member.

Based in Bridge of Earn, Corinne runs Kennel Club-accredited puppy training classes and she said: “The advice I give families is when you have new dog in the house, you have to be consistent.

“You sit round the table you draw a list – ‘sit’ equals sit, ‘down’ equals lie down, if the puppy was to put its feet on anything it’s ‘off’.

“It doesn’t matter what your commands are as long as everyone uses the same command.”

For families, she reckons the advantages of having a dog outweigh the disadvantages.

“Your dog is your personal trainer, your dog is your counsellor when you’re feeling down – it’s just unconditional love.”