Chocolate store in Dundee City Centre to close its doors this month

Shoppers have expressed their disappointment following the imminent closure of another prominent business on the Murraygate.

Thorntons, which has been a mainstay of the area for a number of years, will close its doors on Saturday January 25.

A sign in the shop window has appeared in recent days and says: “We’re sorry this store is closing.”

The sign then points customers to travel east to the chocolate store on Broughty Ferry’s Gray Street.

One resident who contacted the Evening Telegraph about the closure described it as another “bitter blow” for the city centre.

He added: “I saw the sign yesterday morning and I was shocked as it has been there for so long.

“The only plus point I suppose is that we still have one in fairly close proximity in Broughty Ferry but that takes nothing away from another shop leaving the city centre, it’s another bitter blow.”

Troubled clothing firm, Bonmarche which sits in a nearby unit on the Murraygate also has a number of closing down sale signs splashed across its windows.

The customer added: “We’ve already seen that Tesco has closed its doors in recent months on the Murraygate which was a really popular store.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“You hope if Sport Direct and USC move into that unit it will have positive impact on the whole area.”

Another shopper said this morning that the long-term impact on the city’s empty shopping units was just a “sign of the times”.

He added: “People are choosing to shop online now. We can all grump and moan about stores closing but the fact is we aren’t spending the money on the High Street like we use to.”