Christmas toy appeal begins in July in Dundee to benefit Help For Kids charity

Two women are hosting a ‘Christmas In July’ event in Dundee to kick-start a toy appeal.

Kelly Kyle and Elaine Woods have launched the Help For Kids Christmas Toy Appeal to raise funds and awareness of MND (Motor Neurone Disease) as well as for a little girl who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

The event is being backed by Doubletree Hilton and staff will be supplying afternoon tea.

A spokeswoman for the appeal said: “We ask that folks who come to the free event enjoy the day and bring an unwrapped toy for a child aged between 0 and 18 years of age.

“The event is a fun-packed day kicking off at noon and going on until 4pm. There will be face painting, tombola, raffles, tug-of-war, donkey walks and much more.

“We want to bring families and the community together and people should bring a picnic blanket to enjoy the grounds of the Doubletree.

“Although the day is free, donations will be most welcome.”

The event will take place on Sunday July 28, starting at midday.