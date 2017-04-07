Dundonians said there was still a “plaice” for fish and chips — amid fears traditional suppers are losing their popularity across the country.

New figures suggest there has been a decline in the nation’s love of the traditional takeaway.

A survey found the fish and chip shops now account for just 5.6% of the takeaway market — compared with 6.4% in 2009.

As local traders prepare for an influx of hungry punters with the opening date of the V&A museum looming, we took to the streets to see if there was still a place on the menu for fish and chips — and it appears there is.

Adrian McCall, 43, a bus driver from Coldside, said he believed there was still demand for the traditional cuisine.

He said: “Fish and chips would never be my first choice for lunch — it would be quite costly for starters.

“A lot of folk I work with generally bring in a packed lunch — I would say a fish supper is more of a tea thing.

“There is too much in a supper to eat at lunchtime.”

Stephen Edwards, 61, a retired engineer from Dryburgh, said there used to be a queue to get into the Deep Sea chip shop at lunchtime.

He added: “The biggest issue now is the amount of variety for the customer — they have so much to choose from.

“Perhaps smaller portions of fish and chips would appeal to the lunchtime market.

“The Deep Sea used to be queued out the door but we need to remember there was a lack of diversity in the market.

“There is still a place for fish and chips on Dundee’s menu.”

With the fryer going and the smell of chips wafting down the street, the Tele nipped into the Tailend to see what modern diners want.

Vanessa Graham, 23, a supervisor at the takeaway, said Dundee folk still “loved” the traditional supper.

She said: “We certainly have a mix of traditional and modern alternatives.

“The market has moved on but we still have traditional spam fritters which are very popular and the fish tacos are also a huge hit.

“There is no denying things have changed but there is still a place for the fish supper.”

Diners Andy Truscott, 29, and Sion Parkinson, 38, felt there was still demand for fish and chips at lunchtime.

Sion, of Broughty Ferry, said: “There is definitely still a market for fish and chips.

“People demand a bit more quality than they use to do — the Tailend in particular delivers good quality food.

Tailend owner Darren Spink, 36, said lunch breaks could be curtailing customers’ choices.

He added: “Customers are maybe limited in what they can do in a half an hour lunch break.

“We do offer alternatives like a half portion of fish and chips.”

Kelly Neilson, 30, a hairdresser from the West End, felt customers were perhaps choosing healthier options.

She added: “People are opting for salads now but there is still those who want traditional cuisine.”