Chip shop proposal for former cop shop on Fintry Road is rejected

Proposals to convert a former police station into a fish and chip shop have been rejected by council officers.

Planning chiefs refused permission for the proposed chippy at the old police station on Fintry Road, currently a vacant bookmakers.

Dundee architect Peter Inglis had tabled the plans on behalf of Seafield Estates and an unnamed business which already had hot-food outlets in Broughty Ferry, Arbroath and Kirriemuir.

Mr Inglis previously claimed the shop would create between five and six local jobs and feature a highly sophisticated extraction system to avoid odours affecting nearby residents.

But Greg Hamilton, the council’s head of planning, rejected the application.

In a letter to the applicants, he said the noise and smell of the takeaway would be detrimental to the surrounding area and contrary to the Local Development Plan.