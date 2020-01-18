Chip shop proposal for former cop shop on Fintry Road is rejected

Proposals to convert a former police station into a fish and chip shop have been rejected by council officers.
Planning chiefs refused permission for the proposed chippy at the old police station on Fintry Road, currently a vacant bookmakers.
Dundee architect Peter Inglis had tabled the plans on behalf of Seafield Estates and an unnamed business which already had hot-food outlets in Broughty Ferry, Arbroath and Kirriemuir.
Bookies on Fintry Road could be converted into new fish and chip shop
Mr Inglis previously claimed the shop would create between five and six local jobs and feature a highly sophisticated extraction system to avoid odours affecting nearby residents.
But Greg Hamilton, the council’s head of planning, rejected the application.
In a letter to the applicants, he said the noise and smell of the takeaway would be detrimental to the surrounding area and contrary to the Local Development Plan.