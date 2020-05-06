Chinese government donates face masks to key workers in Perth and Kinross

A total of 20,000 face masks have been handed out to key workers across Perth and Kinross, thanks to a donation from the Chinese government.

In a bid to help key workers during the coronavirus outbreak, 1.6 million masks were gifted to Scotland and are now being distributed via the Chinese Consulate.

Thanks to a partnership between Chinese Consul General Ma Qiang and Andy Chan, chairman of Perth Chinese Association, 20,000 masks were given to Perth and Kinross Council.

Council staff picked up the face masks late last week and they are now being handed out to key workers across the region.

Karen Reid, chief executive of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our citizens and staff is paramount.

“We very much appreciate this kind donation of PPE from China which is already benefitting key workers across Perth and Kinross.

“This reflects the strong relationship and community spirit that we have with our Chinese community in Perth and Kinross, Scotland, and around the world, and is another excellent example of people pulling together to respond to and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.”