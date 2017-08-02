An Angus couple who lost their baby boy have thanked the community for donations to Tayside’s dedicated bereavement suite.

Razia Sultan, 26, from Forfar, lost her son Mikaa’eel in the womb before she went into early labour.

Razia and her husband Palash Abdul were supported by staff at the Tulip Suite in Ninewells Hospital, where Mikaa’eel was placed in a “cuddle cot”.

The temperature-controlled cots allow families to spend time with their little ones before saying goodbye.

The couple later resolved to raise £1,200 for the suite, and put on a “chilli challenge” and buffet at the Bengal restaurant in St Malcolm’s Wynd, Kirriemuir.

Chilli connoisseurs tried out variations such as the scorpion Trinidad and Caroline reaper. The event raised £1,116.

Razia added: “The staff at Ninewells were just so lovely throughout the entire time. Without the cuddle cot I don’t know what I would have done. Being able to hold my boy was something I’ll never forget.

“Mikaa’eel was nine pounds, he was a heavy baby, but the cot kept him nice and cool.

“What we’re hoping to do now is raise as much money as we can for the Tulip Suite. Every day, I’m still trying to get my head around it, but this is giving us a focus.”

As well as being supported by friends and family, the Forfar couple are receiving bereavement counselling.

A JustGiving page has been set up and Razia hopes to raise enough money to provide even more “cuddle cots” for Ninewells and give comfort to parents suffering similar heartache.

She added: “I want parents who have gone through the same awful thing to spend as much time with their child as they can.

“This fundraising is helping us give something back despite what we’ve been through. Mikaa’eel will always be a part of us.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/razia-sultan-tulipsuite.