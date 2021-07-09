Child’s play for artist Kerry as giant mural unveiled in Cowdenbeath

The finishing touches have been made and the paint is dry on the latest giant public artwork to be unveiled in Cowdenbeath.

Respected Fife artist, Kerry Wilson, has completed her third mural in the town, which now takes up the entire gable end of a building in High Street.

Shoppers have stopped to stare while traffic has been brought to a standstill as people admire the 30-foot image, commissioned by Cowdenbeath Community Council.

Growing collection of public art

Details of what the picture would be was a closely guarded secret as Kerry set about creating her latest masterpiece.

And with the scaffolding finally down, locals have been stopping to wonder at the latest addition to the burgeoning public art collection Cowdenbeath is now being recognised for.

This time, Kerry has created stunning image of a young boy laying down laying with a train set.

It goes alongside mural of local youngster, Lucie Anderson, created in 2019 and Kerry’s first large mural, Pit Miner’s Son, finished in 2017.

And she admitted it has been her most challenging work to date.

“By deciding to have the image fading out of focus the further back it goes I’ve certainly not made it easy for myself,” Kerry said.

“But I to push myself and never shy away from a challenge.”

Despite her talent, it was far from easy for the Kirkcaldy-based artist, who has faced a number of delays.

Beehive and torrential rain

As well as having to dodge heavy rainstorms, work was also halted after the discovery a bee hive within the chimney stack.

“The rain meant I had to chalk out the design on the side of the building after it was washed off,” Kerry said.

“And the bees couldn’t be moved as they were protected as they had been there for many years.”

Cowdenbeath Community Council secretary Christine Gourley said they had been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from locals to the project.

She said: “It’s incredible what Kerry has produced, she really is a supremely talented artist.

“With the Miner’s Boy it was the first large mural Kerry had attempted and with Lucie, it was the first mural she had attempted of a real person.

“With this new one she’s pushed herself once more with the difference in focus and we are delighted by the result.

“We’ve been trying hard for five years to attract more people into the town centre and increase footfall and the artwork is a focal point of that.

“And it’s just great to know that people in the town are as please and proud of the art as we are.”

Exceptional addition

Local councillor Darren Watt said he was “amazed” by the result after watching as the artwork come to life over the weeks.

He added: “Like other local residents, I am delighted to see the latest mural unveiled in the town centre.

“This is an exceptional addition and praise must once again go to the artist, Kerry Wilson.

“It’s a real asset to have incredible artwork throughout our town and High Street.

“Hopefully this helps give visitors another reason to stop by and experience what Cowdenbeath has to offer.”