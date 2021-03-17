Children’s rights legislation ‘a dream come true’ for young Perth campaigner

Enshrining of children’s rights into Scots law has been described a “dream come true” by a young person who fought to make it happen.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child was incorporated into law after a unanimous vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday evening.

Jack Bell, 18, of Perth, is among a number of children and young people involved in the long-running campaign to see Scotland become one of only a few nations – and the first in the UK – to legally adopt the UNCRC.

He is the Perthshire South and Kinross-shire member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, which was involved in the process with other groups including Children in Scotland and the and Children’s Parliament.

The former Perth Grammar School pupil, who is now studying Scots law at Glasgow University, said: “It is honestly incredible to think this is something that is going to have such a massive impact on law.

“It is going to ensure that children and young people are no longer tokenised.”

More young people will get involved with decision-making, he predicted, as they realise their opinions will actually be taken into account and not just canvassed for organisations to “get extra credit”.

He said: “We will finally have the opportunity to have our voices heard and listened to and it will now be illegal to ignore that, and we will have a remedy in law where that is not happening.

“It’s going to constitute such a change for employers, schools, universities, colleges, any organisation that deals with young people and is bound by the new legislation.”

The campaign

Together, the Scottish Alliance for Children’s Rights, said the incorporation was a moment to celebrate but work remains to ensure the legislation translates into practise for children and young people.

Director Juliet Harris said: “In passing this bill, the Scottish Parliament is making a promise to children and young people that their human rights will be at the heart of every decision made in Scotland.

“This historic moment will be widely celebrated by the countless children, young people and charities across Together’s membership who have worked so hard over the past decade to make this happen.

“From the environment to public transport, policing to public health, this bill is a significant step forward in ensuring Scotland is a great place to grow up – for this and future generations of children and young people.”

The Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland said the incorporation of UNCRC into Scots law finally gives children real power to hold the government to account.

‘No hiding place for decision-makers’

Commissioner Bruce Adamson warned the government and decision-makers that there is now no hiding place when it comes to upholding children’s rights.

He said: “People in power can no longer ignore or conveniently forget about children’s rights. If they do, children and young people can challenge and will have a meaningful system of redress when things go wrong.”

The UNCRC sets out the specific rights that all children have to help fulfil their potential, including those relating to health and education, leisure and play, fair and equal treatment, protection from exploitation and the right to be heard.

Among its provisions is the ability for children and young people to go to court to enforce their rights and the power for the Children’s Commissioner to take legal action.

A ‘revolution’

A £2.1 million programme over three years will help public authorities implement the legislation.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “This is a landmark bill which is the most significant piece of legislation since devolution, delivering a revolution in children’s rights.

“That is a major cause for celebration.

“The bill will deliver the highest protection possible for children’s rights across Scotland within the powers of this parliament and ensure that a rights-respecting approach is at the heart of our recovery from the pandemic.”