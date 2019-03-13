Children’s minister visits Dundee to encourage careers in childcare

Scotland’s minister for children and young people was in Dundee to launch a special event centred around encouraging people into a career in childcare.

Maree Todd spoke at Dundee International Women’s Centre (DIWC)about increasing diversity among those working in early learning and care.

The event, developed by DIWC in partnership with the Scottish Government and the Council of Ethnic Minority Voluntary Organisations (CEMVO), was created to capitalise on a doubling of publicly funded childcare for all by 2020.

It is estimated that the rise from 600 to 1,140 funded hours will create an extra 11,000 jobs in the sector.

Other speakers at the event included CEMVO chief executive Colin Lee and women who already work in childcare roles.

A spokeswoman for DIWC said: “There’s a real enthusiasm for these types of events, and a lot of people keen to work in childcare.”