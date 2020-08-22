Children’s clothing charity looking to reopen after coronavirus closure

A popular Dundee children’s clothes charity is making preparations to accept donations again.

Togs SCIO was forced to close during the lockdown period and stop accepting donations from the public.

When the charity was able to open again in May, volunteers were once again able to meet the needs of their referrals – 35 families were awaiting support.

However it is still unable to accept donated items because they need a 72 hour quarantine period and volunteers say they simply don’t have the space or manpower to facilitate that restriction.

Genna Millar, volunteer coordinator, said: “We don’t have the space, time or means to deal with donations at the moment.

“We are looking at ways we can open up very soon while preparing for the next round of crisis and to help people over winter but we want to make sure it’s safe.”

Genna added that space was an issue as Togs is already renting three fully stocked rooms at The Circle, Staffa Place, and any further use of space would cost the charity money.

However many avenues are being explored to find a safe way to accept donations in the near future, including an appointment based drop-off system for items of specific need.

The small team of volunteers are also currently working hard to fulfil referrals and keen to highlight that Togs’ services can still be access by the usual referral method – through anyone working with a family such as a teacher, doctor or community worker.

Volunteers issued more than 100 emergency “Boost Bags” to families in Dundee needing clothes throughout the lockdown period which were handed out alongside food parcels.

Genna said: “The building was closed over lockdown but we were able to get in and collect some things.

“The volunteers took all of our summer stock home and divvied it up into about 10 items per bag.

“The bags were organised into age and gender and given to six or seven different projects across Dundee.

“The team did a phenomenal job – a huge thanks to them all for their dedication and energy, which keeps Togs going, even through the most difficult of circumstances.”