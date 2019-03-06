Children use loudspeakers to urge no smoking at hospital

Smokers at a hospital are being targeted by children over a loudspeaker system urging them to stub it out.

The new system was introduced today at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, to promote NHS Tayside's no smoking policy.

Anti-smoking messages have been recorded by three children who had treatment at the hospital.

Now, if anyone sees someone smoking at the entrance to the hospital they can press a blue button and the children's messages play.

The messages were recorded by Daisy Heenan, 10, of Abernethy, Ava Ross, nine, of Dundee, and Jack Martin, 12, also of Dundee.

The slogans include 'Do you know that we are a smoke free hospital? Please do not smoke outside this building. Thank you.' and 'Excuse me, do you think you could put out your cigarette? Someone’s granny, granddad, mummy or daddy is having their treatment today. Thank you.'

NHS Tayside operates a strict no smoking policy and it asks staff, patients and visitors to respect this by not smoking on its premises or grounds.

Messages have been played through tannoys for a number of years but it is hoped the change to children's' voices will make the messages more effective.

Daisy said: "I hope that when people hear that smoking outside the hospital could make sick kids feel more unwell, it will make them think twice about where they smoke."

Ava said: "I hope people use the new button and listen to the messages and stop smoking outside the hospital," while Jack added: "There are lots of sick people who have to go in and out of the hospital and I think they deserve to breathe fresh air.

"I hope people will listen to our messages."

The smoking of e-cigarettes is allowed on NHS Tayside grounds but they are not allowed in buildings or enclosed spaces.

Grant Archibald, NHS Tayside chief executive, said: "We hope this system will be a positive way to encourage people to support our no smoking policy.

"Similar systems have been used in hospitals in England and have proven to be a great success so we hope that people will be encouraged to use it.

"We want everyone to be involved to help Ninewells Hospital stay smoke free for the benefits of our patients, staff and visitors."