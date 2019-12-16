Children showcase Big Noise at annual Christmas concert

More than 70 children from Big Noise Douglas performed for family, friends and the community at their annual Christmas concert at Claypotts Castle Primary School.

The group works with more than 500 children every week, from babies to primary five pupils.

Earlier this year, the Glasgow Centre for Population Health released their latest evaluation of the Big Noise programme – People change lives – which outlined the many benefits to the children and young people who take part.

As well as learning a musical instrument and having the opportunity to perform at a range of local and national events, the children also develop a range of vital life skills, including teamworking abilities, enhanced concentration, greater self-esteem and increased resilience.

Andy Thorn, team leader at Big Noise Douglas, said: “I’m really proud of how hard the children have worked for this concert. This has been a fantastic year for Big Noise Douglas.”