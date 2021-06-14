Children rescued from lilo floating to sea at Montrose beach

Two children had to be rescued from a lilo floating to sea in Montrose.

The youngsters were saved by a member of the public at Montrose beach on Sunday when the wind picked up and the water became choppy.

Several people called emergency services but the children were returned safely to the beach before they arrived.

Inflatable lilo

The children, whose ages are not known, were on an inflatable lilo in the water.

A witness described how the wind picked up and began to carry them out to sea at around 5.30pm.

The witness, who was one of the people who called 999, said: “There were quite a few people around and everyone could see these two kids on the lilo.

“I think a few people called 999. However, someone went into the water and managed to get to the children and return them to the shore.

“I think they were incredibly lucky. The breeze was pretty strong and the sea a little choppy.

“This could have had a far worse outcome.”

Coastguard

Montrose Lifeboat was launched and police were alerted but the children were safely back on shore before they arrived.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received several 999 calls around 5.30pm on Sunday.

“Members of the public were very concerned about the safety of two children who were on an inflatable lilo and were in danger of being carried out to sea due to the strong onshore breeze that was building.

“However, just after the lifeboat was launched we received word that a member of the public had managed to reach the children and pull them to safety.”

He said the lifeboat was stood down and they didn’t have to go to the scene.

Warning

But the spokesman warned against using inflatables in open water, saying the consequences could have been much worse.

He said: “This could have been a potentially much more serious incident.

“Inflatable lilos of this nature are not intended for use on the sea. We would like to take this opportunity to make people aware of the dangers of doing so.

“Fortunately this incident had a happy outcome.

“The members of the public who called 999 did exactly the right thing and should anyone see anything like this in the future that is the correct action to take.”