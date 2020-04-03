Children of coronavirus key workers to be looked after during Easter holidays

Children of key workers will be looked after over the Easter holidays, after the Scottish Government announced the new learning and childcare hubs will remain open.

It is hoped this will help workers on the coronavirus front line continue their work over the coming fortnight.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “I am very grateful to colleagues in education and childcare who are working so hard to deliver this service.

“Clearly these are unprecedented times and this will be a very different Easter holiday period of teachers and pupils across the country.

“I would like to thank all of those who have volunteered to provide support over this time.

“Our key workers are on the frontline of the response to coronavirus and its only right that we do everything we possibly can to support them.

“By keeping learning and childcare hubs open in our local authorities, we can make sure children are safe and well looked-after while their parents are doing critical jobs helping our communities.”

Parents who have children at a learning and childcare hub will be contacted by their local authority to explain the holiday arrangements.