Children left in ‘tears’ as Dundee’s big wheel plunges into darkness due to technical glitch

There were tears last night as Dundee’s big wheel ground to a halt due to a reported technical hitch.

Around 150 people who were queuing at Slessor Gardens to get on the 33 metre-high wheel were turned away after it plunged into darkness.

It is understood an electrical problem was to blame for the sudden closure of the eye at around 7pm.

One eyewitness said: “There was utter disbelief and some children, who were obviously very excited about going on the eye, began to cry – they seemed really upset.

“There wasn’t really anger among the adults waiting to get on, just shock and surprise that it seemed to stop so suddenly. The next thing was it went completely dark and all the lights went out.”

Another eyewitness said: “I had been there earlier in the day and had gone back in the evening with other friends.

“There seemed to be a problem in the afternoon as the eye opened later than the 11am advertised time.

“The eye didn’t start until 1pm and the guys working it at that time said they were doing some work on it before it could open.

“I got there later around 6pm and joined the queue. Everyone seemed really excited about going on.

“However, it began to be obvious that something was going on and that something wasn’t right, but at that point no one seemed to know what was happening.

“Then one of the guys who operates it stood in front of the people waiting and told us that, due to an electrical issue, the eye was going to have to stop working for the rest of the night.

“I think it was supposed to keep running until around 8pm. People had been waiting to get on to carriages but there was no one actually on any of the carriages when it stopped working.

“I don’t think there was any question that anyone was in any danger at any time – I think it was just a case that it broke down and couldn’t be used again.

“You could clearly see that the guys operating it were having an issue.”

On Facebook, a customer said: “Stood in line from 6.30 to 7.05 tonight, queue was massive. Never turned in all this time to then be told it wasn’t working.”

The big wheel funfair ride was set up by Thomson Events at Slessor Gardens at the beginning of the month.

Hundreds of people have been on it since it opened.

Thomson Events was approached for comment.