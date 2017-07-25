The City Road Allotments Group is preparing for its summer open day which takes place on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

There will be refreshments, fresh produce from the gardens and home-baking for sale.

There are a whole range of children’s competitions on the go on the day as well, which kids should get started on now if they want to take part.

The miniature garden contest challenges children to create their own model garden with natural materials and their own decorations.

A flower pot decoration contest and a rainbow garden drawing competition are also on offer for kids.

Each children’s contest entry must be submitted by 11.30am on the Sunday and judging will take place at noon.

All entrants will receive a certificate for taking part, while first prize entries will receive a small prize.

City Road Allotments boasts 71 plots of assorted sizes, run by an elected committee. For more information on the open day, visit cityroadallotments.com.