Children from deprived areas of Dundee up to three times as likely to be overweight

Kids who live in Dundee’s more deprived areas are up to three times more likely to be overweight than those in more affluent parts, according to new NHS data.

Around 16.5% of primary 1-age children in so-called SIMD 1 areas – considered among the most deprived parts of Scotland – and 25% of P1-age kids in SIMD 2 areas are clinically overweight, obese or severely obese.

Children from poorer areas have a far more serious problem with obesity – with 7% of kids from SIMD 1 areas considered obese or severely obese.

Among kids in SIMD 5 areas – considered among the most affluent – just 7.8% are considered to be unhealthily overweight as calculated using the body mass index (BMI) scale. Just 2% of kids are considered obese or severely obese.

It is a pattern repeated across the whole of Scotland, with undeniable links drawn between deprivation and poor health.

National analysis of the figures performed by NHS Scotland’s information services division concludes: “In general, the association with deprivation is strongest for the highest BMI categories.

“In other words children from deprived areas are somewhat more likely than children from less deprived areas to be overweight, but much more likely to be obese and in particular severely obese.

“These trends reflect marked changes in the environments in which children live: increased availability of high calorie but nutritionally poor food, reduced opportunities for physical activity, increased sedentary time, and reduced sleep duration are all important.

“High levels of maternal obesity and relatively low levels of breastfeeding also contribute to child unhealthy weight.”

© DC Thomson

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Fostering healthy habits at a young age has real long-term benefits for families and our health service across their lifetime.

“We need to ensure that every parent in Scotland has access to the support and information they need to give their child a healthy start in life.”

Despite the inequalities across different parts of the city, the proportion of children who are an unhealthy weight is falling across Dundee thanks to healthy eating and exercise initiatives in local schools.

Around 22.1% of kids from SIMD 1 areas were considered overweight or obese in five years ago – now 16.5%. Likewise, the proportion of children living in SIMD 5 areas who are overweight or obese has fallen from 13.8% to 7.8% in the same period.

The Dundee Partnership has committed to reducing childhood obesity as part of its 10-year City Plan launched in 2017.

It also rolled out a Physical Activity Strategy to promote fitness among the local population.

In recent months it has rolled out “the Daily 15” – a programme of 15 minutes of physical activity three times a week – in city primary schools to improve kids’ health and wellbeing