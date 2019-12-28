Dundee Law Nursery pupils send festive message to friends in Malawi from Ninewells garden

Pupils from Law Nursery have sent Christmas messages to their new friends in Malawi during a visit to the Ninewells Community Garden.

The children hung messages on the Christmas tree which will be shared with their friends in two Malawi schools.

In May the Law Nursery children created their own vegetable garden, with help from some of the medical students from the University of Dundee and volunteers.

© Supplied

Alison Gourlay, a third-year medical student, said the Ninewells Community Garden was the perfect place to showcase Scotland’s friendship with Malawi.

She said: “The Law Nursery children loved planting vegetables such as beans and maize in the spring and now that it’s winter they wanted to celebrate what is happening in the Malawi garden.

“While the temperature in Scotland is generally coldest in December, with the average maximum around 5C, the children know from their friends in Blantyre in Malawi that the average temperature is much hotter at 24C.

“They were all excited about the prospect of snow and building a snowman. They have asked the Malawi children in their message if they have ever seen snow, and sang them ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’.

“We know from this lovely partnership that Malawi children are very inquisitive and creative, and many questions may come back.”

John Joseph Pikadili, who volunteers at Ninewells Garden, said: “It is really important to celebrate the bond that exists between Scotland and Malawi.

“Learning in the outdoors is fun and fantastic for children’s development.”

© Supplied

Mary Colvin, from Global Citizens Tayside, the local network that provides connectivity to the work in developing countries, praised the Law Nursery children, the Malawi children, the medical students and the volunteers at Ninewells Community Garden for keeping this blossoming partnership alive.

She said: “We are delighted to be supporting these children and young people who are so creative and imaginative as they build friendships with Malawi. Playing and learning in nature brings joy to children at this festive season.”