Childminder takes tiny firefighters of the future to Kirriemuir Fire Station

The firefighters of the future had a taste of the action this week.

Teenie Tots Childminding visited Judi Young at Kirriemuir fire station to see what it was like to be a firefighter – and were able to use a hose.

Christine Brown, who owns the childminding service, said: “The idea for the fire station trip came from two little boys I have who are obsessed.

“One of our girls, Lily, remembered about the different hoses in the fire engine from her nursery visit. Lachlan knew that if there wasn’t enough water in the fire engine that Judi would have to find a hydrant.

“We also got to see the masks the firefighters have to put on. When asked what they were for, Lachlan said it’s because they need to breathe if they are in a fire.

“We also got to see some other equipment such as hammers, stretchers, saws and even a firefighter’s food box.

“It was very exciting. On our last visit, Judi had to go to a fire so we got to see the fire engine in action.

“We also got a turn of the hose which was great.

“Jack said that when he is older he wants to be a firefighter like Andy Pate who works there.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Judi for showing us around and being so good with the children.

“They loved it and were excited to see a real-life Penny just like in Fireman Sam.”