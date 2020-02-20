Childhood eczema cannot be prevented by daily moisturiser use, study finds

A study involving experts from the University of Dundee has found that using moisturisers on newborn babies doesn’t prevent eczema.

The Barrier Enhancement for Eczema Prevention study (BEEP) was led by experts from the University of Nottingham and supported by Dundee University.

Some healthcare workers recommend that parents regularly use moisturisers to prevent eczema in newborn babies.

The aim of the BEEP study, which was today published in The Lancet, was to determine whether such advice had any impact on preventing the development of eczema.

It found no evidence that the daily use of moisturiser during the first year of life could prevent the condition in the studied children.

Eczema is a very common skin problem affecting around one in five children in the UK, and a generally dry skin is often one of the first symptoms in babies who go on to develop the condition.

Professor Hywel Williams, a dermatologist at the University of Nottingham who led the study, said: “Whilst this is disappointing for sufferers who thought that was an option for their children, we can now recommend that this advice is not given to parents and begin looking at what other possible preventative options there may be.

“It is important not to confuse our study on moisturisers for eczema prevention with the use of moisturisers for people who have eczema, where the evidence of benefit is much greater.”

Professor Sara Brown and her team in Dundee contributed genetic expertise to the study, testing DNA from the babies to see whether a change in the filaggrin gene meant they could experience special benefits from emollient use, but this was not the case.

Sara said: “This study has shown that we need to understand much more about the very complex skin barrier and how it protects our bodies from allergies and eczema.”

The study, which was funded by the National Institute for Health research (NIHR) Health Technology Assessment Programme, also included contributions from King’s College London and the Universities of Bristol, East Anglia and Sheffield.