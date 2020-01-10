Childcare workers avoid jail for Christmas shoplifting spree in Dundee

Two childcare workers have been spared jail after admitting to stealing hundreds of pounds of items during a pre-Christmas shoplifting spree.

Shannon Laing, 24 and her co-worker Teri Jo Jamieson, 21, pled guilty to the thefts when they appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

They both admitted stealing a quantity of clothing, jewellery and miscellaneous items from three stores in the city centre on December 10 last year.

The first offenders made off with the items from the Matalan shop in the Gallagher Retail Park, as well as the Primark and New Look stores in the Overgate shopping centre.

The numbers of items stolen from the three stores amounted to more than £600 in total.

The court heard that Laing, of Westwood Road, Glenrothes and Jamieson, of Cathel Square, Fife, had been out shopping in Dundee before Christmas when they committed the offences.

Defence solicitor, described Laing as feeling “extremely embarrassed” by her actions and indicated that this was her first offence.

She told the court: “Miss Laing is 24-years-old and she has no previous convictions, nor has she been in trouble before.

“She was Christmas shopping with a friend, who is also accused and for some reason – which she cannot explain – she decided to steal the items.

“She is currently employed as a childcare practitioner and is also subject to a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) investigation because of this incident.

“She will be able to pay a financial penalty.”

xxxx, who was defending Jamieson added: “The circumstances are very similar and the two accused work together.

“She is also at a loss as to why she decided to do it.”

Sentencing Laing and Jamieson, Sheriff Rafferty described their actions as “very foolish” and imposed a significant fine on both.

Both women were fined £560. .