Child taken to Ninewells after being struck by motorbike in Perth

A young boy has been taken to Ninewells Hospital after being struck by a motorbike in Perth.

It is understood that emergency services were called to Viewlands Road in the city at around 8.15am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and pedestrian on Viewlands Road around 8.15am.

“It’s hard for us to say but it doesn’t appear to be life threatening, but the boy has been taken to Ninewells for treatment.

“Viewlands Road West is currently closed as of 8.30am but reports suggest it won’t be closed for long.”

Stagecoach said that the number 7, 7A and 7B buses are currently delayed as a result of the incident.