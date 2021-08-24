News / Local / Fife Child taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Crossgates road By James Simpson August 24, 2021, 9:04 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 9:05 pm Police confirmed a child has been taken to hospital. A child has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Crossgates. Emergency crews were called to the Fife village at around 6.30pm after a car had collided with a pedestrian on Muir Court. Muir Court. Image: Google A spokesman for the force confirmed the youngster has been taken to hospital following the incident. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. Police Scotland A Police Scotland spokesman added: “We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian on Muir Court in Crossgates shortly after 6.30pm on Tuesday, 24 August. “The female child has been taken to hospital for treatment.” Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe