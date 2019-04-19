Child sees Dundee man cut down Christmas tree with chainsaw after finding out his partner had cheated

A man cut down the family Christmas tree with a chainsaw after finding out his partner cheated on him, a court has heard.

Wiktor Krzyzan also shouted, swore and used threatening language during the incident, which took place in front of a child.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard details of the festive fallout.

Reports presented to the court revealed the couple are no longer together.

Alcohol was said to have been involved in the incident, and the court was told this had had a “destabilising” effect on Krzyzan.

The 34-year-old committed the offence – which amounted to a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour – on January 4 at an address on Yeaman’s Lane, Dundee.

The court heard that, following the break-up, the accused became homeless and now lives on Kerr Street.

He was given a community payback order with a supervision requirement of 12 months and a restriction of liberty order banning him from being outside his home between 7pm-7am, for 50 days.

Sheriff Derek Reekie expressed concerns that Krzyzan continued to display an “aggressive” attitude towards his former partner.

Sheriff Reekie said: “I understand you may be aggrieved about matters but you’ve got to deal with that in an appropriate manner.

“It must have been highly alarming to your partner and also to the child that was present.”