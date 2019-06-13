Child poverty charity fires warning over Dundee breakfast club costs

The charity behind a landmark report into child poverty in Dundee has urged the council to tread carefully as it looks to hike breakfast club fees by 800%.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) says Dundee City Council needs to ensure “every strand of policy” avoids hurting the families that need its help the most. Last year, CPAG compiled a report on the hidden costs associated with the school day following a nine-month study of the city’s educational institutions.

Dundee City Council adopted the report in full and made four pledges in response to its findings. Top of the list was a pledge that “no child or young person in Dundee will start school without a breakfast”.

But in February, councillors agreed to impose an 800% hike in breakfast club fees on parents, with the annual cost increasing from £47.50 to £380. It will bring an extra £203,000 into the council’s coffers each year.

Parents who are on certain benefits and claim uniform grants or free school meals can send their children to the clubs for free.

But “just about managing” families – those working in low-income jobs and ineligible for benefits – say they will suffer under the changes.

Parent councils are preparing contingency plans, setting aside cash so teachers can go around classes handing out toast.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and family services convener at Dundee City Council, said publicly run breakfast clubs remain “significantly” cheaper than private ventures.

However, Sara Spencer, project manager on the Cost of the School Day at CPAG, said it was “vital” that low-income families aren’t taking unnecessary hits.

She said: “We all know how important it is that children start school full and ready to learn.

“Schools in Dundee are doing brilliant work to support children and families on low incomes to make sure this happens. It is vital that every strand of council policy takes into account its impact on low income families and doesn’t add to the stress and pressure that they face.”

News of the hike sparked huge debate online, with readers split.

Ciara Norman said: “This increase is forcing working families out of the breakfast club and possibly creating more poverty in lower income working families who are not entitled to any additional help.”

Fintry mum Claire Reid said: “Why are the working parents getting the short straw? We aren’t exactly rolling in it.

“I have two school-age kids and because I earn over £6k a year, I have to fork out £88 a month for their school dinners and now £40 for a child a month at breakfast club so I can get to work on time. We are better off not working.”

But Lynda Petrie said: “I’m £5 a child for breakfast club in Angus. It’s not extortion, it barely covers costs to the club staff, overheads, activities etc. Happy to pay that to ensure my children are warm happy and safe before school.

“Would absolutely love to only pay £2 never mind 25p. You can’t buy much for 25p these days, how on earth do people expect childcare and food to be provided?”

The review of breakfast club fees comes on the back of an audit of council-run clubs which found one in five children at them were not having breakfast at all, with parents only using them to ensure they can get to work on time.

Mr Hunter added that Pupil Equity Fund cash – given out by the Scottish Government – will ensure children who need feeding will be fed.

Dundee City Council did not respond to further requests for comment.