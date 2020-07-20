Prisoner appears at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of having indecent images of children

A man has appeared in court accused of being found with indecent images of children.
Reece Scobie, a prisoner at HMP Perth, is alleged to have committed the offence at a property in Inchture between March 11-14 2017.
Prosecutors allege that at an address on Flower of Monorgan Close, he was found in possession of images or pseudo images of children.
During the same time period, Scobie, 26, allegedly permitted indecent images to be taken.
No plea was made on Scobie’s behalf by defence solicitor Jim Caird when the case called on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination and remanded Scobie in custody.
