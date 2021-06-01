Child hit by car outside Dundee school just days after warnings to drivers

A child was struck by a car outside a Broughty Ferry primary school just days after a head teacher warned parents against flouting road safety restrictions.

The child, who was riding a bicycle, collided with the vehicle at the drop-off area outside of Forthill Primary School at approximately 8.45am this morning.

It is not known what parking restrictions, if any, were in place in the particular area.

The child is said to be uninjured but shaken up from the incident.

The collision occurred as the child lost control of the bike and stumbled onto the road, according to a local community group which communicated with the school following the incident.

School head teacher Alison Macgregor had warned parents against disobeying traffic bans around the school just days earlier, following a series of near misses during pick up and drop off times.

🚨🛑INCIDENT BETWEEN CHILD ON A BIKE AND CAR AT FORTHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL. 🛑🚨We have been made aware of an incident that… Posted by Our Broughty Ferry on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Driving is banned on the streets around Fintry Place between 8.30-9.15am and 3-3.30pm on school days.

Parking restrictions also aim to discourage parents from parking at the school and in neighbouring streets.

However, one onlooker who witnessed the accident told us they feared it was “only a matter of time” before children were hurt as a result of driving behaviour near the city school.

We are extremely glad to be able to report that the school have confirmed the child is safe and well and simply shocked but unhurt.”

“There was a teacher at the school gates who dealt with the driver, who had returned to check on the boy, who had a blow to the leg.

“He seemed shocked. He was walking but rubbing his knee.

“The traffic congestion during the start and finishing of the school is ridiculous.

“I am aware the school had contacted the parents of the school children in an effort to reduce the amount of cars, but it was only a matter of time before this happened.

“Double yellow lines, no access between selected times, blocking and parking in disabled spaces, the drivers act beyond belief.”

Community group Our Broughty Ferry alerted parents to the incident on Facebook and urged drivers to be cautious around the school gates.

“We are extremely glad to be able to report that the school have confirmed the child is safe and well and simply shocked but unhurt.”

It continued: “We would like to remind all parents and carers of children at all schools across the city to be very mindful of the traffic restrictions and regulations in place around all schools and to ensure they follow these at all times for the safety of all children, staff, parents and carers in these areas.

Be very mindful of the traffic restrictions and regulations in place around all schools.”

“We all understand the requirements for certain people who need to use a car for their school drop offs and the requirements of these vehicles for onward journeys to a place of work or other school but this does not give anyone the right to ignore traffic restrictions in place, park on double yellow lines and marked zigzag lines, pavements, across driveways or any other place that causes issues to other road users or pedestrians.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The primary encourages all pupils and families travelling to the school to stay safe and take care.

“Families are reminded regularly about road safety near the school.”