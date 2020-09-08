Child at Masterton Primary School latest Fife pupil to test positive for coronavirus

A child has tested positive for coronavirus at another school in Fife.

The youngster at Masterton Primary School, in Dunfermline, is said to have mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home with other household members.

Pupils in the school’s P3/4 class have also been advised to self-isolate until September 18.

The school is the fourth in Fife to have a positive case of Covid-19.

Single cases have also been diagnosed in pupils at Queen Anne High School, also in Dunfermline, Capshard Primary School, in Kirkcaldy, and at Newburgh Primary School nursery.

NHS Fife said: “There continues to be no evidence of any onward transmission within the school and the risk of contracting coronavirus for both pupils and school staff remains low.”

Parents of pupils in the class are being contacted by the Test and Protect team and given public health support and advice.

Providing children have no symptoms they will be able to return to school on September 21.

A reminder was issued that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – should arrange a test using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.