A former school and defunct orphanage in Dundee are both being investigated as part of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

The inquiry is probing historic child abuse across Scotland.

More than 60 residential and care establishments are being investigated.

The two Dundee institutions being investigated both closed down in the early 1980s: the Balgowan List D School and the Roseangle Orphanage (St Vincent’s).

The inquiry is collecting evidence from the victims of abuse.

Dundee City Council has said it is reviewing what information it holds on the two institutions that may assist the inquiry.

A report to go before the local authority’s children and families services committee on Monday states: “To date, two establishments in Dundee have been identified as being subject to investigation, Balgowan List D School and Roseangle Orphanage (St Vincent’s).

“Both establishments closed in the early 1980s.

“Dundee City Council is currently reviewing what information it holds that may assist with the inquiry.”

Balgowan List D School was an approved school for boys, which meant it was attended by pupils who had been in trouble with the authorities.

Campaigners say thousands of Scottish children may have been abused in the decades the inquiry will cover.

A number of schools, including Morrison’s Academy in Crieff, and residential care units are being investigated as part of the probe.

Eight children’s homes and secure units across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and Fife are also being looked into.