Child, 4, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A four-year-old child has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Inverness.

Police were called to Springfield Gardens at around 7.45pm last night.

Officers say the youngster was struck by a small black car which then failed to stop at the scene.

The child was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for the force confirmed officers are looking for members of the public who may have information to step forward.

He told The Press and Journal: “Anyone with information relating to the collision or the vehicle involved is urged to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”