Chicken factory worker caught drink driving after refusing to self-isolate with Covid-19

A chicken factory worker has admitted posing a danger to police and the public by ignoring self-isolation rules after being diagnosed with Covid 19.

Ilie Neogoe, 37, ignored the law and went out drunk just three days after being given a positive diagnosis, a court was told yesterday.

Neogoe, who works in a factory at the centre of several Covid 19 outbreaks, was caught driving while he was nearly four times over the alcohol limit.