Chicken factory worker caught drink driving after refusing to self-isolate with Covid-19

A chicken factory worker has admitted posing a danger to police and the public by ignoring self-isolation rules after being diagnosed with Covid 19.
Ilie Neogoe, 37, ignored the law and went out drunk just three days after being given a positive diagnosis, a court was told yesterday.
Neogoe, who works in a factory at the centre of several Covid 19 outbreaks, was caught driving while he was nearly four times over the alcohol limit.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe