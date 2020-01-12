Baldragon pupils visited by University of Edinburgh chemistry students

Pupils studying chemistry at Baldragon Academy were given a taste of university studies this week.

The youngsters were visited by students from the University of Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Carolyn Wilson, principal teacher of chemistry at Baldragon, said: “We had a murder mystery in the lab for the Higher chemistry pupils.

“The students were able to have hands-on experience of making standard solutions and running the various machines.

© Supplied

“Our Advanced Higher student was also able to test his own synthesised aspirin which he made for his project.

“The workshop facilitators were all PhD students, which was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to find out more about lots of different areas within chemistry, and the options which are available to them within the subject.

“We are very lucky as it was also the first outing for the uni’s ‘spectroscopy in a suitcase’ – its brand new IR (infrared) spectra machine which was very exciting.”

