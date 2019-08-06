Chemicals worth tens of thousands of pounds stolen from Angus farm

Police are appealing for information about a high-value theft of 1,000 litres of chemicals from a farm at Colliston near Arbroath.

The theft took place between 11pm on Sunday and 7am yesterday, Monday 5 August.

A storage shed was broken into, and 1,000 litres of fungicidal spray were taken, said to be worth tens of thousands of pounds.

© Google

Police said there is no indication the presticide is linked to terrorist activities and the incident is believed to simply be a theft.

A police spokesman said: “This particular chemical is no longer commercially available in the UK and is quite valuable as a result.

“The spray was contained in 10 litre containers, so a vehicle was more than likely used to take them away.

“It should be noted that it is used purely as an agricultural fungicide and is not something that can be used to make other chemical compounds, so we are satisfied that this is a theft and not linked to any other type of crime.

“We are aware that there have been other similar thefts at farms in the north-east of Scotland in the past couple of weeks, and they may well be linked.

“As a consequence, we would like to ask farmers to check on the security of their storage sheds and compounds, particularly chemical stores, and should they see any persons acting suspiciously around them to call us immediately.”

If you have any information that could assist enquiries, call 101 or speak with any police officer, or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.