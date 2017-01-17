Pesticide the cause of chemical alert on Angus road

The chemical leak that sparked a police search this morning was a discharge of pesticide, it has been confirmed.

Fire crews and police raced to a layby on the A92 north of Inverkeillor in Angus following reports that a chemical was leaking from a van.

But a police statement this afternoon said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the chemical was a pesticide. There was no risk to the public and no damage to the environment in the incident.”

The statement added: “A 62-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital and later released.”