Chef’s recipe for success helps foster care kids prepare for working life

A chef is helping to ensure youngsters in foster care have all the ingredients they need to secure a brighter future.

Daniel Inglis has turned the kitchen of Balhousie St Ronan’s Care Home into a culinary classroom for teenagers to learn the tricks of the cooking trade.

The 29-year-old started with just one student, and the idea was born from the teen’s time doing work experience at the Dalkeith Road venue, where he now works after his initial apprenticeship as a volunteer.

Daniel provides the service for nothing, via Swiis Foster Care Scotland with the support of his bosses, and takes satisfaction in seeing a young person develop and prepare for the outside world.

Denise McCorkindale, care centre manager, hailed the move and said it had allowed the children to learn other life skills.

She said: “It is an absolutely fabulous idea and it all started with a young lad called James who was in foster care and volunteered here after being on a placement. He just loved it, working and learning cooking skills with Daniel and asked to volunteer.

“He has since gone on to get an apprenticeship.

“Now the idea has branched out with other kids learning life skills here.”

Kris McLaren, resource worker at Swiis Foster Care Scotland, is delighted to support the care home scheme and said there are education sessions staged in the Dundee home which helps the kids relax in a friendly and familiar environment over a seven-week spell.

He said: “A lot of kids leave care without a lot of skills and when they move on they can kind of drift and sometimes have nowhere to go.

“We decided this (scheme at Balhousie) would be a good opportunity for kids at 15 and above to take part in. Now they learn basic life skills such as how to make a bed, how to operate a washing machine, tidy a room and use a vacuum cleaner.

“We do a couple of hours on it and in the first hour we teach how to budget and where to go for housing and also where to go for benefits. The next hour we do the cooking and this education parts is here in the care home too where we can use the rooms and of course Daniel’s kitchen.”

And Sandy McLeod, an education worker with Swiis, also backed Daniel’s idea and said: “It is basic life skills for young people to learn for when they find their own flat.

“It is a great partnership between Swiis and Balhousie and it would not have happened if it wasn’t for Daniel putting in the effort and the time.”

And the latest person to benefit is 16-year-old Molly who has loved her time so much that she vowed to return as a volunteer.

She said: “I have learned a lot and I now have an unconditional acceptance for a college to do a cooking course.

“I want to get a job in a kitchen and serving customers. I have always been interested in that.

“There are different learning skills here and Daniel has shown me a lot and I made a poached egg for my dad the other week and he said it was perfect.”