Chefs at new Dundee cookery school promise to honour vouchers bought last year

Staff behind a new cookery school have promised they will honour vouchers bought last year when the facility finally opens.

The Dundee Cooking Academy – which is the brainchild of chefs Lewis Donegan and Adam Newth – is due to open in early November.

The school, based on Bank Street, was originally scheduled to open at the former Nappy Pin and Toymaster store on Commercial Street, but the plans fell through.

Lewis said: “Basically we were let down by contractors so we made the decision to move into the premises on Bank Street, which has turned it into a much bigger operation.”

The kitchen will have facilities for 18 people per class and participants can take part in either one-course, two-course or three-course sessions.

Adam said: “We are so excited to get it open – we’re like kids waiting for Christmas.”

Ross Dunbar, operations manager for the Tayste Collective Group, which the Cooking School is part of, said: “Obviously there have been people very keen to find out what’s going on and when we are going to open.

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel now, despite the delay.

“The positive thing to take from it is the new site is going to be far superior to what we had originally planned.

“There is scope for running more classes and being able to put more people into these classes.

“All the existing vouchers have had the expiry date set to a year from November 6 so voucher holders can be reassured they are valid for a year from the date of opening.

“We are as keen as anyone to get the doors open and we are really thankful for the patience that customers have demonstrated in allowing us the time to get it right and get it open.

“It will be worth the wait. We are so happy with the new location.”