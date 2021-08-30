News / Court Chef who cooked Dundee group’s books appears in court for £12k embezzlement By Gordon Currie August 30, 2021, 12:29 pm Updated: August 30, 2021, 4:07 pm Moira Coughlin arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court A chef who cooked the books at a social enterprise company has admitted embezzling more than £12,000 to fund a gambling problem. Moira Coughlin, 37, spent months covering up the missing cash which she had taken from the charitable Tayberry Enterprise organisation. On Monday at Dundee Sheriff Court, Coughlin admitted embezzling £12,100 while she was working for Tayberry Enterprise between December 1, 2017 and May 11, 2018. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe