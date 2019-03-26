Chef headbutted and punched ex-partner and man in Dundee city centre

Commis chef Christianne Fahey cooked up a recipe for trouble when she headbutted her partner.

She also punched a man repeatedly on the head on the same night in Dundee.

Fahey, 28, formerly of Norman View, Leuchars, appeared in the city’s sheriff court after admitting the two assault charges.

She attacked her former partner, Katja Van Der Heijden, at Nethergate, on November 15 2017, by headbutting and repeatedly punching her on the head.

She also punched Joe Davis repeatedly on the head at the same address.

Sheriff Alastair Brown transferred her one-year supervision order to Portree Sheriff Court.