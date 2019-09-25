Chef battered his brother after Rangers game in row over bag at Dundee bus station

A football trip ended in violence when a hotel chef battered his brother after an argument over bags.

Jamie McDowell found himself in custody for attacking his sibling Andrew McDowell at Seagate Bus Station in the early hours of September 20.

The booze-fuelled brawl erupted after the warring pair returned from watching Rangers defeat Feyenoord in Glasgow.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Jamie McDowell, 24, had taken umbrage at the way his brother had thrown his bags at him after they had left their bus.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “Once both men were off the bus, the accused asked the complainer where his bag was. The complainer returned to the bus and got his bags and threw them towards him.

“He began walking away but at this point, the accused threw his backpack and struck the accused causing him to fall.”

The accused then began punching and kicking his brother to the head and body.

Police were later contacted with officers noticing a lump on the complainer’s head as well as a small cut and bruising to his face.

While under caution, the accused replied: “I can’t believe he called the police.”

Jamie McDowell, of Millfield Road, Arbroath, pleaded guilty to throwing a bag towards his brother, causing it to strike him before knocking him to the ground and repeatedly punching and kicking him on the head and body.

Solicitor John Boyle told Sheriff Alastair Brown that the pair have a “fractious” relationship.

He said: “He and his brother had been in Glasgow for the football and a lot of drink had been taken.

“Mr McDowell was annoyed at the way his brother threw his bag so he threw his backpack at him. He tells me he is apologetic.”

He was fined £400.