CHEERS! From 39p to £10.30 — find out where Dundee ranks in an international price of a pint league

Dundonians said cheers as it was revealed the city is the cheapest of Scotland’s four biggest cities to buy a pint.

A new study reveals that a pint in the City of Discovery costs an average of £3.29, making it the eighth-cheapest place in the UK to enjoy a tipple.

Perth came in as the cheapest in Scotland, where drinkers can expect to pay an average of £3.07. The Fair City was second only to Preston in the UK standings.

As expected, the research confirmed London as the most expensive place to drink in the UK, with the average pint setting punters back an eye-watering £5.18.

Online comparison site Finder compiled the survey, which revealed Brighton and Hove and Cambridge to be the second and third most expensive cities with the average pint costing £4.53 and £4.40 respectively.

The research also discovered that prices in the English capital are rising 29% faster than the average global increase of 6.8%.

David Glass, president of Dundee Licensed Trade Association, said the study showed pubs and bars in the City of Discovery put punters first.

He said: “We definitely don’t have the big city prices here. This shows Dundee is great value for money.

“It will encourage people to come out to the pubs and it is good for local businesses.”

‘You get more for your money here’

The Tele hit the streets to find out what drinkers thought about pint prices in the city.

Student Andrew Duncan said he felt the cheap prices had a lot do with the number of young people in the city.

And he says there’s even a difference in the city compared to prices he experiences when back home in Fife.

He said: “Dundee is really student orientated so you can get some really good deals.

“I am originally from Dunfermline and I do notice the difference through here.”

Retired forklift driver Andrew Forsyth said he noticed the difference in price from his hometown of Fraserburgh.

The 66-year-old said: “I come down to Dundee a lot and it definitely is cheaper here than at home. I think you get more for your money here than other places like Edinburgh.”

Drinkers Emma Storrier and Kat Martin said the price of drink in the city depended largely on what pub you were in – with some offering cheaper tipples than others.

Kat, 29, said: “If you go to a Wetherspoon’s in Dundee you are bound to get a really cheap drink but they would be cheap anywhere, to be honest.

“The Stobswell Bar though is also somewhere you can get a drink for a decent price.”

Emma, also 29, highlighted that in other parts of the city drinks were more pricey.

She said: “Some of the independent places up the Perth Road and in the West End can be quite expensive.

“It really depends where you go to get a drink.”

The pint price data was collected by the site to mark International Beer Day, which was held on Friday August 2.

Costs from 165 countries across the globe were gathered to determine where the cheapest and priciest pints could be found.

For those looking for a budget night, then Mozambique is the place to be with prices at a lowly 39p.

But if money is tight, it’s best to avoid Qatar where the average price of a pint is a whopping £10.30.