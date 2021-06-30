MARTEL MAXWELL: Andy Murray at Wimbledon, Antony Costa at Legoland – summer is looking up

And they’re off.

Six weeks of summer holidays for the children while across Dundee teachers run like the wind to uncork a well-earned Prosecco and get their roots done.

Meanwhile parents are frantically googling things to do that haven’t been booked up since March.

In an uncharacteristically organised move, I got as tickets for Legoland in Windsor for two days as soon as school ended.

It was a popular move.

In the car down, the kids must have asked if we were nearly there yet roughly 429 times – before we’d got to Perth.

Blessings be to Tebay services. We rolled in just over three hours into the journey and made the most of its decent breakfast rolls, small play area and even a duck pond for a leg-stretch.

They’ll sleep, we told ourselves, for a couple of hours at least.

They didn’t sleep.

But finally we arrived, sweaty, lugging bags across gravel, at our hotel.

There, I heard a voice say: “Hey, Martel?”

It was Antony Costa from the boy band Blue. The last time I saw him was getting on for a decade ago, pre-kids in a Mayfair bar in London.

He had a crowd of model-like beauties vying for his attention and a glass of champagne in hand. I had a waist.

Now he had two wee girls pulling on his t-shirt, accompanied by intermittent pleas of “Daddy, daddy”.

I introduced him to my boys, not one of them with a clean face or clothes, each proclaiming various stages of hunger.

How times change,” we both said it at the same time.

It was then I clocked a bedraggled dad drinking a lager.

On a hot day, is there anything more appealing? Things were looking up.

© Supplied by Martel Maxwell

The kids loved the Legoland experience. How could they not? The rides, the music (getting in a lift and even sitting on a toilet involved a rousing, climatic symphony of background instrumental that felt like you were going into battle or falling in love).

Throw in the candy floss, hot dogs and slush pups and they couldn’t get enough.

But after two days, Monty said something he has never said before – and possibly never will again.

“Mummy, I miss fruit.”

We waited in a 50-minute queue for a new ride called Sky Lion – actual torture with three kids who need a wee – but it is the talk of the Legoland swannie.

And no wonder: the 4D ‘journey’ over waterfalls, volcanoes and cliffs was incredible and unforgettable.

As we checked out, I could spot the new arrivals with ease. They were fresh-faced and bright eyed. The mums wore newly-applied lipstick.

Mistaken identity

I heard one man whisper to his partner: “Is that not her off the TV? The gardening show?”

I think he thought I was Charlie Dimmock, so I couldn’t have been looking too bad.

Good luck for the summer holidays pals. May you make memories that last

Have you had your jab? How many? Which one?

Who would have thought those would be the hottest questions of summer 2021?

The other day, I ventured to the Caird Hall for my vaccination.

After poking fun a few weeks back in this column at people who had bought ‘vaccination outfits’, I found myself wearing a dress with floaty material on the arms which could be moved easily. I promise, I just found it in my wardrobe.

© Supplied by Martel Maxwell

I felt extremely proud and grateful for the slickness of the experience.

There wasn’t much of a queue and a matter of minutes to wait, to be seen my a medical student who manned one of around 20 tables inside the beautiful main hall.

The interior was spotless and the mechanics of the operation – from being greeted at the main entrance, to queue attendants and staff providing information leaflets – flawless.

Thank you to all involved.

By the time you read this, he may be out of the competition, for one day is a long time in tennis.

But how good is it to have Andy Murray back at Wimbledon and to watch him win for the first time in four years?

After a recent hip op, no one is expecting miracles but he’s showed he is in it to win it – and if the audience support helps in any way, he’s got the wind of a nation behind his back.

Come on Andy!