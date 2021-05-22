Cheering, champagne and a sea of blue: Elation as St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup

Scenes of pure elation erupted in Perth on Saturday as St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup.

Fans flocked to bars to watch the game against Hibs which took them on a journey of excitement, suspense and ultimately pride.

🏆 @StJohnstone have won the Scottish Cup! It's a historic Cup double for the Perth Saints 🏆🏆#ScottishCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vSzBbOCAFG — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 22, 2021

Saints beat Hibs one-nil to win the cup on Saturday afternoon.

The 300 blue-clad fans at Perth’s Cherrybank Inn cheered and champagne flowed as St Johnstone once again did Perth proud.

Pride

“Yes! Come on,” yelled fans on the game’s epic conclusion.

Their pride in the team coupled with a “great atmosphere” at the pub made their day complete.

St Johnstone fan Ian Holden watched the game at the Cherrybank.

“For such a small club to be so well run – it’s amazing,” he said.

“St Johnstone will never see this again.”

His father, Ian Holden Senior shared his delight.

Ian senior said: “There hasn’t been any trouble and the atmosphere has been great.

“Win or lose, it would have been great.

“It has been phenomenal.”

Another fan added: “I didn’t expect to win again – Hibs have a far bigger team than us.

“But it has been an amazing atmosphere here and I think to be outside has been great.”

‘Incredible’ atmosphere

Meanwhile for the staff, the atmosphere of the day was “incredible” as fans remained sensible during the game.

Owner of the Cherrybank Scott Findlay said: “It has been incredible and people went mental when the team scored.

“Everyone had their moment then they sat back down.

“We went for tables of six so it could be as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“It has just been incredible.”

Congratulations

Local politicians have also expressed their delight following St Johnstone’s win.

Jim Fairlie MSP of Perthshire South and Kinross-shire said: “What a brilliant end to a fantastic season for St Johnstone this has been.

“It is just wonderful for Perthshire.

“Huge congratulations to St Johnstone’s players, management team and everyone associated with the club for this very well deserved victory.”

John Swinney MSP of Perthshire North added: “This is an incredible achievement and caps off quite simply the greatest season in the club’s history.

“Callum Davidson, the squad and all staff associated with St Johnstone should be so proud of their accomplishments.

“In what has been a difficult year for everyone, they have brought much-needed joy to our lives.”

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle and Provost Dennis Melloy also congratulated the team.