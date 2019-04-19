‘Check your car’ say police, after several vehicles spray-painted in Invergowrie

Police have urged motorists to check their cars after several vehicles were vandalised in Invergowrie.

Officers have received a number of calls regarding cars having been vandalised in Invergowrie overnight.

Although exact numbers aren’t known, at least half a dozen cars have been affected.

A police statement said: “At the moment we don’t have exact numbers, but at least half a dozen cars are affected in Main Street, Dryburgh Crescent and Station Road.

“It appears that all have been spray painted to varying degrees.

“If you live in Invergowrie and haven’t already done so, please check your car, and if anything is out of place call 101 and let us know.

“As there are a large number of these incidents to deal with, we may not be able to attend and speak with you right away.

“We will obtain as much information as we can over the phone in the first instance to allow us to collate as much information as we can.

“If your car (or any other property) is affected, please call 101 and quote incident 0693 of today (19th).”