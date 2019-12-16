Cheaper parking on offer at Wellgate shopping centre for festive period

The Wellgate shopping centre is offering customers cheaper parking into the new year.

Bosses at the centre have slashed Sunday parking fees to £1 until January 5.

The move has already proved popular with motorists who have taken advantage of the savings as car park usage has risen year on year.

“Reducing car parking fees over the festive period is just a little something extra we can do for shoppers,” said Wellgate spokeswoman Janet Mulloy.

“It’s an expensive time of year as people prepare for their celebrations, so saving a bit here and there can really help.

“People can also park as long as they like for just £1 on Sundays up until January 5.

“So there’s no need to rush around to find the perfect gift.

“Shoppers will also have more time to visit Santa in our grotto.”